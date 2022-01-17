Vaccine damage, the amendment by the senators of the League

“For subjects subjected to vaccination obligation pursuant to this decree that they have reported, due to vaccination for the prevention of infection with SARS-CoV-2, injuries or infirmities from which a permanent impairment of the psycho-physical integrity has resulted, the provisions of the law 25 February 1992, n.210 apply “. (210/92 is the law to indemnify those damaged by irreversible complications due to mandatory vaccinations, transfusions and administrations of blood products) “, we read in the first part of the amendment in Constitutional Affairs Commission by Senator Ugo Grassi (League) with fellow senators Augussori, Calderoli, Pirovano and Riccardi, aimed at protecting citizens who suffered damage from anti-covid vaccines.

Vaccine, Lega senators: any damage from anti-covid vaccination is equated, for the purposes of compensation, to those deriving from mandatory vaccinations

“It’s the first part of ours amendment (Augussori, Grassi, Pirovano, Riccardi and Calderoli) to the decree-law of 26 November 2021, n. 172, containing urgent measures for the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic and for the safe conduct of economic and social activities “, explain the senators.

“In practice, thanks to this determination of the League approved in the Senate, any damage from anti-covid vaccination, are equated, for the purposes of compensation, to those deriving from vaccinations required by law or for ordinance of an Italian health authority as required by law 210 of 1992.

And we also ask that the budget provided for such compensation is increased by 50 million euros for the year 2021.

We fought in Commission to pass this rule because we believe it is a common sense rule for the protection of citizens. Our commitment is maximum, every day, to carry out all the necessary reforms, to help Italians get out ofsocial and health emergency and economic”, Conclude the senators of the League.

