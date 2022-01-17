At the opening of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, January 17, the Russian stock market showed growth. The Moscow Exchange index rose by 1.23 percent to 3641.27 points, the RTS index – by 1.58 percent to 1509.37 points, according to data sites.

The dollar fell below 76 rubles, to 75.96 rubles, the euro fell to 87.7 rubles. Since the beginning of the day, Brent oil has risen in price by 0.3 percent, to $86.32 per barrel, and WTI by 0.48 percent, to $83.7.