“There are incredible similarities between the management of covid in North Korea and that of some gurus and braggart here in Italy. In spite of the scientific evidence, some geniuses use antibiotics, hydroxychlorichine, ivermectin, extracts for everyone, to the positivity of the swab alone. licorice, vitamins and lactoferrin. They compete with the North Korean health dictatorship that recommends antibiotics, ginger tea and gargle with salt water. Truly incredible. ” This is what Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa writes in a post on Facebook, for whom “those who recommended these therapies after having advised against vaccination deserve a reward trip to North Korea. With a one-way ticket. “.