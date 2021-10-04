The remission of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia continues for another week with

a decrease in cumulative incidence of 24.26% in the last seven days. Thus, the current figure stands at 64.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, although the trend shown by this rate at seven days – established at 24.2 cases after a decrease of 40% – indicates that

the fall in incidence will continue for the next few days.

The Epidemiology Services notified

22 cases in the last 24 hours. Five of them were registered in Lorca, four in Totana and another four in Murcia, while the rest are distributed throughout the other municipalities. Furthermore, l

Covid claimed the life of a 62-year-old man this Sunday from the Health III area (Lorca). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll has risen to 1,736.

Regarding the situation of the hospitals in the Region of Murcia, there are currently 44 patients on the ward, aged between 38 and 92 years, and another 14 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), between 19 and 80 years.

90% of the latter inmates are not vaccinated.

In the Region there are currently

688 people affected by the coronavirus, 349 less than a week ago. The number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 140,889.