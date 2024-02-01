Covid in Italy, the JN.1 variant of SarS-Cov-2 continues to be predominant, reaching a prevalence of 77%, based on data from the survey conducted on samples notified from 15 to 21 January compared to 38.1% in the previous flash survey conducted from 11 to 17 December. This is made known byHigher Institute of Health (Iss), underlining that the spread of this variant of interest – a descendant of BA.2.86 – is increasing globally, currently representing the dominant variant. Based on currently available evidence, JN.1 does not appear to pose additional public health risks compared to other co-circulating lineages.”

Furthermore – reports the ISS – a co-circulation of other viral variants is observed, albeit with clearly decreasing prevalence values, attributable to XBB, and in particular to the variant of interest EG.5 (national prevalence estimated at 7.3% vs. 30.6% in the previous survey).

In the current scenario – recommends the Institute “it is It is necessary to continue to monitor with great attention, in line with national and international recommendations and with ministerial indications, the spread of viral variants, and in particular those with greater transmissibility and/or with mutations related to potential evasion of the immune response”.