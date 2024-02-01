Rita Pavone's gesture for the last farewell did not go unnoticed Sandra Milo. Many people wanted to sympathize with the pain of the great actress's children, struck by that incredible affection that their mother would have appreciated so much.

Outside the church there were many wreaths and bouquets of flowers. Among the most beautiful, there were precisely those of Rita Pavone. A large and wonderful composition with a touching band: “Hi Sandra, you remain in my heart. Rita Pavone”.

The singer was not the only one who wanted to join the family of one of the greatest Italian actresses. Many VIPs were present who also chose to stop and talk to journalists for remember her one last time. Between these, Mara Venier. The presenter in tears, with sunglasses covering her red eyes, arrived in the company of Alberto Matano. On the microphones she told how wonderful her dear friend of hers was, who sometimes called her just because they hadn't heard from her in a long time and just to tell her that he loved her. A free woman who taught many other women to be free. This is one of the most important memories that Sandra Milo left in Aunt Mara's heart.

Her son Ciro De Lollis explained that three months ago they had taken their mother for a hip check. During the visits, “that thing” emerged, and in a short time it took her away forever. She preferred not to divulge any further details, but she has implied what evil has befallen her: “Even if she has never smoked.”

Sandra Milo passed away at the age of 90 in her home in Rome, surrounded by her three children, who held her hand, and her two little dogs Jim and Ladywhich she herself had saved from exploitation and euthanasia. He had heard their story and his big heart had done the rest: “Animals are like us, they have their lives and their loves. Humans, animals and even plants deserve respect.”