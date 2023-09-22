Covid infections are still growing in Italy, even if the increase is more limited than that of last week. In the period from 14 to 20 September, 36,777 cases were recorded, an increase of 17.3% (last week’s increase was 44.4% with 30,777 new infections). This is what emerges from the Covid-19 monitoring data, carried out by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

Hospitalizations and intensive care are slightly increasing

Hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care of patients with Covid-19 also recorded a slight increase in the same period from 13 to 20 September, going from 3.8% to 4.1% respectively (plus 0.3 percentage points ) and from 0.9% to 1.0% (plus 0.1 percentage point).