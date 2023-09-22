The police said in a statement that a 19-year-old resident of East Jerusalem carried out a “stabbing attack” at the tram station in Givat Hamivtar, north of Jerusalem.

She added that the attacker was “neutralized a few seconds after the attack, by two guards who opened fire” at him. He was seriously injured, was arrested by the police, and received treatment, according to the same source.

Hadassah Hospital stated that it was treating the guard, the victim of the attack, for hand injuries.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old Palestinian from the occupied West Bank rammed his car into a guard at the Qalandiya checkpoint in northern Jerusalem, injuring him slightly, before he was arrested, according to police.