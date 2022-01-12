Italy is among the 5 countries in the world that have registered the highest number of new Covid infections in 7 days. The beautiful country exceeds the one million mark. This is what the World Health Organization (WHO) records in its latest weekly update on the global pandemic situation. In the period between 3 and 9 January, the record is that of the United States: 4.6 million new cases in 7 days, an increase of 73% compared to the previous week. Followed by France (almost 1.6 million new cases; + 46%) and the United Kingdom (1.2 million cases; 10% increase). The fourth country for weekly infections is Italy: 1.01 million new cases in 7 days, an increase of 57% (just above the global average of + 55%) compared to the previous week. Behind Italy there is India with 638 thousand new cases, a figure which however marks an increase of 524%.

There were over 15 million in the last week monitored by the WHO, that of January 3-9. The global total of infections “has increased considerably”, the leap forward is “55%”. While the Covid deaths in these 7 days remained similar to those reported the week before. There is talk of over 43 thousand new deaths. These figures bring the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to over 304 million confirmed cases and over 5.4 million deaths (as of 9 January). These are some of the numbers reported in the latest weekly update published by the UN health agency.

Returning to Europe, the weekly bulletin shows that the number of new cases has continued to increase even in the last week monitored by the WHO. There were over 7.1 million new cases in 7 days, up 31% from the previous week. However, the number of deaths continued to decline, -10%, reaching around 20,000.

In the past week, 27 countries in the region (44%) reported a 50% or greater increase in the number of new cases. The largest leaps are those of Kosovo (+ 313%, from 204 to 842 new cases per week), Greenland (1,883 against 475 new cases, + 296%) and Israel (100,353 against 26,913 new cases, + 273%). The highest number of new deaths in 7 days was reported by Russia (5,645 deaths; 3.9 new deaths per 100,000; -10%), followed by Poland (2,150 new deaths; 5.7 per 100,000; -34%) and Germany (1,822 new deaths; 2.2 per 100,000; stable figure).

All regions, it says, reported an increase in the incidence of weekly Sars-CoV-2 cases, with the exception of the African region which reported an 11% decrease. The Southeast Asian region shows the largest increase in weekly cases: + 418%, followed by the Western Pacific region (+ 122%), the Eastern Mediterranean region (86%), the Americas region (78%) and the region European (31%). The weekly death toll rises by 84% in the African region, and by 26% in the Americas region, remains similar in the Western Pacific region and decreases by 10% in the European region, by 11% in the eastern Mediterranean and 6% in Southeast Asia.

Covid numbers remain very high in Europe, which is among the WHO regions that report the highest weekly incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants: 765.8 new cases / 100,000. The region of the Americas follows (597.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Both regions also reported the highest weekly death rates: 2.2 / 100,000 in Europe and 1.4 in the Americas, while fewer than 1 new death in 100,000 was reported in all other regions.