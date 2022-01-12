The defender is part of the clubs of the 5 Juve players expiring in June. Always ready and tactically flexible, with the goal against Roma he won over even the most skeptical fans

Eleven appearances including 9 in Serie A, and now also a goal, that of the 4-3 at the Olimpico, to seal a moment of great growth. We are talking about Mattia De Sciglio, with Allegri already at Milan and then for part of the first bianconero cycle of the Livorno coach, between 2017 and 2020, with a goal scored in 44 appearances. But not for this reason always solid in the confidence and therefore in the preferences of the coach, so much so that, returning last summer from the loan at Lyon, he was for a long time among the eligible candidates for the re-start.

What has changed now? – What has changed now, if something has changed? A lot has changed, on the technical and confidence side, even if predicting the club’s moves is a very difficult operation, also because in the case of De Sciglio the variables are so many: from his performance and use between now and the end of the season, to the economic situation of a more liquid market than ever, and with cash outlays reduced to a minimum, right up to the renewal issue. In fact, De Sciglio belongs to that club of the 5 that expire in June of this year (the others are Dybala, Bernardeschi, Cuadrado and Perin) and who still know nothing for sure about their future. A separate speech for the Argentine, with whom the parties have been negotiating for months, but who has not yet signed the new agreement.

The club of 5 – If for Cuadrado there was talk, already a few months ago, of an agreement on parole for at least an annual renewal, the recent change of agent by Bernardeschi (passed from Raiola to Pastorello) is a prelude to new contacts on the subject, while the situations of Perin and De Sciglio are still shrouded in silence. Instead, what is making noise is the evident, substantial growth of the defender, also in terms of minutes and appearances in the last period: in the last 5 matches De Sciglio has taken the field on 4 occasions, twice for the entire match, making the most of the opportunities that have arisen also due to the unavailability of other team mates.

Ductility – Employed both on the right and on the left, he also gave Cuadrado the opportunity to move to midfield, but above all he showed Allegri that he could count on him, after he had found space only on 5 occasions in the lot of the first 10 matches, and only twice for the entire duration of the competition. Indeed, against Roma, in the first leg, he came out two minutes from the end in the midst of a standing ovation at the Allianz Stadium, after a capital match and a pass that had triggered the action of Kean’s winning goal. Then a hamstring injury had held him down for six games. But now that he is back, and has also found his first goal of the season, De Sciglio has no intention of stopping any longer. Starting with tomorrow’s Super Cup against Inter.

January 12 – 13:24

