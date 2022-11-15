Xbox has revealed the dates for November’s additions to Game Pass.

Available from today on cloud, console and PC are Pentiment and Somerville. Pentiment received a recommended badge from us, and our Donlan described it as “a brilliant narrative adventure that is filled with intelligence and heart.” Donlan also enjoyed Somerville for its beautiful and eerie art direction.

That’s not it for the month, however. Here’s what else to look forward to!

Pentiment – official launch trailer.

Dune: Spice Wars had previously been announced for PC Game Pass, and we now have confirmation it will be joining the service on 17th November alongside the Air and Sand update, which adds new units and buildings. Also available on PC on the 17th is Ghostlore, an action RPG inspired by Southeast Asian folklore which is currently in early access.

Also on the 17th, Norco will be available on cloud and console. Norco earnt itself a recommended badge in our review at launch, where our Chris Tapsell described it as “beautiful, surprising, human, and utterly magnetic.” And finally, on the same (busy!) day, 2D platformer Lapin will be available on cloud, console and PC.

Next in the diary is Gungrave Gore, a third-person shooter with plenty of bullets and blood, which will be available day one for cloud, console and PC on 22nd November. Following that, 29th November will see Insurgency: Sandstorm joining the library of cloud and console titles. Soccer Story will also be available the same day on cloud, console and PC.

Finally, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available to play on PC from day one on PC. The release of Darktide sees the end of a month-long celebration for the seventh anniversary of Warhammer’s “Tide” series.

Unfortunately, as is the case every month, this means some titles will be leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. As a wise, young teenager once said: to obtain, something of equal value must be lost. You’ve got until 30th November to play the following:

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Read the full xbox blog post for more information on when DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online and Dead by Daylight will be available, or the extra benefits for Ultimate members.

Not sure if something is on Xbox Game Pass? Check out our guide for a full list of everything you can play on console right now.