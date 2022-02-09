5-year-old Jesse, who was killed by a train at Antwerp Central on Monday, had walked to the station on his own. It is possible that his fascination for trains proved fatal for him. “Our two boys, Jesse and Louis, love everything that has to do with trains,” father Sedia Fofana told Het Belang van Limburg on Wednesday.

