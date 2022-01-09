The Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in Israel, where the Health Ministry saw a sharp increase in hospitalized patients with severe symptoms this morning, 205 in one day. As of December 31, about 93 serious Covid patients were in hospital. Furthermore, on the last day, 17,521 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, about 254,000 people have received the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. The fourth dose is intended only for the over 60s, medical staff and frail subjects.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed appreciation for the high vaccination rate among the most vulnerable, speaking of an “exceptional response to prevent further victims and suffering”.

Bennett also announced that Israel will distribute free tests to families of children attending kindergarten and elementary school so that they can detect any Covid-19 positive at home before going to school. “Every child in Israel – those in kindergartens and elementary schools – will receive three rapid test kits at home over the next few days,” he said at a government meeting.

The premier also explained that steps are being taken to reduce the price of rapid antigen tests, which will soon also be sold in supermarkets.