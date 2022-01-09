Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of a new death from the emerging coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom as a result of the epidemic to 8,893.

In a press statement, the ministry indicated that 3,460 new cases of the virus had been recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 578,753.

She also pointed out that 843 new cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the total number of people recovering from the epidemic in the Kingdom to 546,614.