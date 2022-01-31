headlines of the day

– Germany notifies about 120,000 infections in the last day, far from the data of recent dates. The incidence in the German country is already above 1,150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

– Why the superimmunity protects more than having three doses of the vaccine, according to a study. The immune response measured in blood revealed antibodies that were more abundant and more potent.

– More than 15 million people have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Specifically, 15,170,636 third doses have been administered. Furthermore, 55.4% of the population under 12 years already has a dose.

– The vaccine he has reduced drastically the lethality of COVID-19 in the nursing homes: in 2020 they died on 21.3% of the positive confirmed in those centers; in 2021, with the complete vaccination schedule, the percentage dropped to 12.1% Y this year, with the booster dose, is at the 1.4%.