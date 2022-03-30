Of

Data for Wednesday 30 March: 14.8% positive rate

They are 77,621

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 99,457, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 14,567,990. THE deaths today I’m 170 (yesterday 177), for a total of 159,224 victims since February 2020.

There are 524,899 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 660,708. The positivity rate was 14.8%, down slightly from 15% yesterday. There are 481 patients admitted to intensive care, 6 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,871, (yesterday 9,740) or 131 more than yesterday

The vaccination campaign I'm 135,870,869 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 95.7% of those delivered, equal to 141,929,819. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the health emergency commissioner, updated at 06.18 today. 38,778,598 additional / booster doses were then administered to 83.18% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,348,639 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (91.37% of those over 12). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,374,769 (37.69%), while 1,234,648 (33.77%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

