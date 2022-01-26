from Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 26 January. The positivity rate rises to 15.3% with 1,097,287 swabs. Attention to the correction of yesterday’s data, which took place today with the inclusion of Bolzano. Admissions: -36. Intensive care: -26

I am 167.206

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 190,514 with today’s update of Bolzano data that were missing yesterday, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10,383,561

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 426

(yesterday 469, with today’s correction from Bolzano *), for a total of 144,770 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 7,522,210 And 139,421 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (235,177 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,716,581equal to +27.319 compared to yesterday (-20.595 the day before). See also Covid, cases drop in Germany and Great Britain. In New York 90 thousand infections, but no closure

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,097,287, or 324,258 less than yesterday when it was 1,421,545 *. The rate of positivity 15.2% (the approximation of 15.23%); yesterday it was 13.3%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The weekly peak occurred yesterday and now the swinging curve is moving down as usual. A small improvement can be seen from the comparison with last Wednesday (January 19th) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +192,320 cases with a rate of 16.3%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day.

Globally, according to the WHO, the weekly record of new cases occurred in the week 17-23 January, about 21 million, equal to + 5% compared to the week before (the increase in the previous report was + 20%). In the same period of time, the deaths were about 50 thousand (they were 45 thousand last week). And Italy ranks second in terms of the number of new positives in Europe, with a figure similar to that of last week. See also Despite Covid... Record car sales for a luxury car company

The health system The hospitalizations in each area are decreasing, for the first time in the new year both parameters are reduced. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -36 (yesterday + 175 *), for a total of 20.001 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -26 (yesterday + 6 *) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,665with 123 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 131).

* The Province of Bolzano today communicated yesterday’s data, for whom many parameters of yesterday’s bulletin have changed, from tampons to deaths, to hospitalizations. Also affecting those of today.

