Francesco Oppini remembers his ex-girlfriend Luana died in 2006 when she was only 25 years old. Alba Parietti and Oppini’s son gave a long open-hearted interview within the ‘Today is another day’ program, retracing the suffering he experienced after her death.

Interviewed by the presenter Serena Bortone, Oppini opened his heart by retracing that day and the pain he experienced. Strong affirmations, full of bitterness and sadness, are those that Francis released to ‘Today is another day ‘.

The former gieffino recently explained and shared with the public at home the pain he still carries inside for the death of his ex-girlfriend. It is he who explains a Serena Bortone that he never thought he could lose the most important person in his life at just 25 years old.

“At that age you never think that certain things can happen to you, you can’t think that you can miss a friend, a partner, a parent. Instead you realize that we are all hanging by a thread in a certain sense “ explains Francesco.

Oppini continues by declaring: “You learn not to have remorse and to do the things you feel like doing, always. You learn from that that things not enjoyed and not fully experienced are things that you will never be able to afford to relive. If I often and willingly smile it is thanks to the attitude that this person had towards life. She was this, was the smile h24on everything, even in the face of problems “.

Despite the many years that have passed, Francesco Oppini he has never forgotten Luana and the great shared love. Even now, the former gieffino has talked about her with shining eyes, sharing the memory of her with affection but also sadness.