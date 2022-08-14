Data for Sunday 14 August. The positive rate at 14.8%, up from yesterday
There are 19,457 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 24,787 (here the bulletin). The victims are 78, down from 129 yesterday. The rate at 14.8%, up from yesterday.
There are 298 patients admitted to intensive care, while daily admissions are 30. On the other hand, 7,543 patients are admitted to ordinary wards, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.
August 14, 2022
