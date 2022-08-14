The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman opened the intersection on Sheikh Ammar Street near the school complex in the Al Tallah area, after the completion of its development and implementation of the rain drainage network and the installation of traffic lights.

The department announced that the development project on the street aimed to construct the intersection instead of the old roundabout in the area, to improve the traffic movement of those coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards the city center as well as those heading outside the emirate and facilitating their access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The department indicated that Sheikh Ammar Street is one of the most vital streets in the emirate, which witnesses continuous movement around the clock.