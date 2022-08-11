from Chiara Barison

The data for Thursday 11 August. The positivity rate was 15% with 189,141 swabs

I’m 28,433

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 31,703, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21,428,602 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 130 (yesterday 145), for a total of 173,701 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20.314.689 And 57.911 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 80,051). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 940.212equal to -29.618 compared to yesterday (-48.497 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 189,141, or 12,368 less than yesterday, when they were 201,509. The 15% positive rate; yesterday it was 15.7%. See also Covid, Andreoni: "With Omicron variant the end of the pandemic? Soon to say"

Veneto to have the highest number of newly infected (+3,245 cases). Followed by Lombardy (+3.224), Campania (+2.571) and Sicily (+2.446).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -234 (yesterday -224), for a total of 8,358

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am unchanged (yesterday -10) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 321 seriously ill, with admissions to resuscitation unchanged compared to yesterday (yesterday 28).

Article being updated …