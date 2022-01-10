“With the latest decree there is a step forward for our country, the reason is also that we have reached an absolutely significant percentage, at 6 this morning 89.41% of over 12 years had the first dose, they remain not vaccinated just over 10% of people over 12. These occupy two thirds of intensive care and 50% of places in the medical area. The government’s goal is to reduce the area of ​​the unvaccinated to reduce the pressure on hospitals ” . Health Minister Roberto Speranza said this in his speech at the press conference on the latest anti Covid measures adopted by the government.

When asked about the possible revision of the swabs obligation for those returning to Italy from abroad, Speranza replied that “the ordinance is in force and will be until January 31, then clearly on the basis of the epidemiological framework the government will make its assessments . I just want to point out that after the choice of the Italian executive, which was also discussed in those hours, about 10 European countries followed exactly the same measure we proposed “.