AG Friday 7 January 2022, 21:07



For the first time since the beginning of the crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg openly acknowledged on Friday the possibility that diplomacy will not work to solve the conflict between this country and Russia. The Alliance leader said the risk of a war between the two countries is “real”, especially after the accumulation of Russian troops on the border and the warmongering “rhetoric” of Moscow.

His warnings came at the end of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Atlantic organization, where there was a theoretical rather than practical debate on this crisis. The diplomats agreed that an attack on Ukraine “would carry a high price for Russia”, although no one wanted to name the possible consequences.

Strategies to reduce tension in eastern Europe have multiplied in recent days, but without apparent progress. The latest US proposal seems to involve a simultaneous reduction of American and Russian troops in the region in order to strengthen mutual trust and promote a “de-escalation.” Both delegations from the White House and the Kremlin will meet in Europe on Monday in advance of the summit between NATO and Russia next Wednesday in Brussels, in which the allies pin their hopes of achieving an unblocking of the situation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called yesterday his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to reassure him and give him assurances that “there will be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine”; that is, without the presence of Kiev.

For his part, Stoltenberg explained after the council of ministers that “NATO will engage in a dialogue in good faith with Russia, a dialogue from the substance, but we must be prepared for the possibility of failure of diplomacy.” The head of the Alliance stressed that foreign officials have launched “a strong and united message” to keep the path of dialogue open if “concessions” are not made on fundamental principles such as the freedom of each nation to “choose its path towards international security ”.

The NATO leader yesterday made it clear to the ministers that any discussion on Europe’s security – referring to next Wednesday’s meeting with the Kremlin – will take into account the “presence of the Europeans”, thus complying with the president’s message. from the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that decision-making on Ukraine “should not bypass” the EU.

However, Stoltenberg also acknowledged that there is no certainty about the effectiveness of diplomatic channels. “The increase in Russian forces has not stopped, but continues with the arrival of armored vehicles, artillery and electronic equipment,” he warned, showing his concern that this deployment on the border, “combined with threatening rhetoric and the historic exercise of The force that Russia has carried out these years, as could be seen in Georgia, add up to form the message that there is a serious risk of a new armed conflict in Europe.