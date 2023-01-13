“The Cuban vaccine for Covid works very well. It is a protein vaccine that after three doses prevents in over 90%” of cases “serious forms and also produces antibodies against Omicron. While waiting for approval, let’s see what fake news the no vax will say now”. Like this Matthew Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, returns with a tweet on the study published by ‘The Lancet’ and conducted by Cuban scientists to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two immunization regimens with the developed shield product in the Caribbean island: two doses of Soberana-02 and a heterologous combination of three doses, in which a third of Soberana-Plus is added to two of Soberana-02 (the version designed as a universal booster). Both vaccines were developed by the Finlay de vacunas Institute in Havana.

The study, a multi-center and randomized double-blind phase 3 trial, was conducted from March to June 2021 on over 44,000 participants aged 19 to 80, half men and the other half women, of different ethnicities , who received the two- or three-dose regimen or placebo. The heterologous mix consisting of two doses of Soberana-02 plus a third of Soberana-Plus showed 92% efficacy against symptomatic Covid; serious adverse events observed during research, funded by the National Science and Technology Fund, are very rare. After the third heterologous dose, which significantly increased the neutralizing IgG antibody titers – the researchers indicate – IgG antibodies were detected against several variants of Sars-CoV-2 including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron, which were still present 7 -8 months after the third dose.

“Excellent news, finally a double-blind study (albeit inexplicably late) on the Soberana vaccine, with some well-explained limitations – he comments on Twitter Robert Burioni, professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan – We hope that the promising data on Omicron will be confirmed by further studies. The more effective vaccines we have, the better.”

“However – he adds – we will not be able to benefit from this vaccine, because, as far as I know, registration with EMA has not been requested”, the European Medicines Agency. “It is legitimate to ask why”, says the virologist who points out in a PS: “The study is not published in the Lancet (impact factor 202.7), but in the Lancet Regional Health (impact factor 8.5)”.