In Brazil, 132,254 new covid infections were confirmed yesterday by the health authorities, a new record in the country which has reported more than 23.2 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic. There were also 317 other deaths, an increase but a far cry from 3,000 deaths per day in the spring of last year. The updated bulletin speaks of a total of 621,578 victims.

On the vaccination campaign front, according to the health authorities, about 70% of the population received two doses of an anti-Covid vaccine and 25 million people also received a third. This week, in the country, with a population of over 210 million people, the administration of children between the ages of 5 and 11 began.