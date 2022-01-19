Cacciari: “Criticism and attacks for having done the third dose? I don’t give a damn”

It seems by now that Silvio Berlusconi has understood that he does not have the numbers to be elected Head of State, will he retire?

“Berlusconi’s realistic candidacy for the Quirinale has never existed, we just have to see if he wants to go to the Chamber to be voted on by someone”.

But Forza Italia believed it …

“It is not conceivable Berlusconi at the Quirinale, the international battleships would move. It is unthinkable beyond any evaluation of the person. At this point we only need to understand if he will leave first or if he will be voted by someone in the early rounds”.

So for the Colle?

“I see some rational hypotheses and others that are equivalent due to their insane weakness”.

Or?

“The first rational hypothesis is that Draghi goes to the Quirinale and that a person of his trust goes to Palazzo Chigi so that what happened so far with Mattarella-Draghi is repeated. In Parliament, the new prime minister would all vote not to go home and it would be an even more explicit semi-presidentialism than today “.

Another rational hypothesis?

“Draghi stays in Chigi and Mattarella does an encore, just like now. It would be a huge fool but now the political class is used to fooling”.

The irrational assumptions?

“The first is that Draghi becomes President of the Republic without an agreement on the new government, an incredible and enormous mess. Nobody would know what to do and how to get out of it”.

And if Draghi stays in Chigi without the bis Mattarella and without an agreement?

“Without an agreement between the Pd, M5S and someone else for a President who politically characterizes the current one – I am thinking of Amato, Franceschini or Gentiloni – a negotiation would be opened with the right from which the names of Casellati, Pera or, more probably, Casini. The former Speaker of the House is an old Christian Democrat and above all he is Renzi’s candidate, who has the decisive votes and this time too he could manage to get his candidate elected as with Mattarella. The first two hypotheses are the rational ones. , the others demonstrate the decline of the political class and of Parliament. A decline that only the Italian press does not see or pretends not to see “.

Speaking of the vaccine, she was also heavily attacked for taking the third dose. Were you disappointed?

“Not even by chance. I am disappointed and bitter when I am attacked after I acknowledge that I was wrong or if I am attacked by people I respect. But if I am attacked for irrational reasons I don’t give a damn.”

A position not easy to explain its …

“Unfortunately in Italy it is difficult, due to the propaganda of the media that have made vaccines idols, to distinguish a rational position around the theme of vaccinations, which certainly improved the conditions of the pandemic, from an opposition to regulations and read. My controversy has never been against vaccines, but in the climate that exists in the country it is really difficult to make one’s position exactly understood “.