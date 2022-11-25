The British magazine Empire has published several new images from Indiana Jones 5the awaited film that will see the return of Harrison Ford in the iconic role but also the presence of several others characters that we see portrayed in these photos.

We know that Indiana Jones 5 will open with a version of Harrison Ford rejuvenated by CGI, but this solution does not find space in the shots, which in addition to Ford show the goddaughter of Indy, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the villain played by Mads Mikkelsen and another “villain”, Klaber (Boyd Holbrook).

Set in 1969, Indiana Jones 5 will tell of the passing of the baton between the famous explorer and his goddaughter Helena: a moment abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Voller, a former Nazi who threatens the world and who absolutely must be stopped.

In the images it is also possible to notice the character played by Shaunette Renée Wilson, a mysterious woman named Mason. The cast will also include Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.