In a study by Alisa, daily visits to the hospital went from 75 to 71. Ansaldi: “The pressure indicators on the wards are stable”

All lined up for the swab at the pharmacy, in Genoa (photo PambianchI)

Genoa – If the positives in Liguria have doubled in just seven days, from the hospital system there are the first signs of a slowdown in the growth of hospitalizations that has been going on for a month and a half now.

Hospitals, brake signs

It is certainly still early days to consider it a turnaround.