Both vaccination and a previous Covid-19 infection help protect against new presences of the virus in the body, but vaccination fulfills this role ‘better’, offering significantly greater protection against hospitalization than natural immunity, according to a study published on Wednesday (19) by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The researchers analyzed the risk of infection and hospitalization by Covid-19 in four groups of individuals: vaccinated with or without previous infection and unvaccinated with or without previous infection, in a universe of 1.1 million cases registered in California and New York between late May and mid-September 2021.

+ I had covid, should I take the booster dose of the vaccine or wait?

The study found that, overall, rates of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations were higher among unvaccinated people who had no previous diagnosis. At baseline, those with prior infection had higher case rates than those who were vaccinated with no history of prior infection. As the Delta variant has become prevalent in the United States in recent months, the situation has changed and people who had a previous infection had lower case rates than those who were vaccinated.

“Experts analyzed for the first time previous infections confirmed with laboratory testing when the Alpha variant was prevalent across the country. Prior to the Delta variant, vaccination against Covid-19 resulted in better protection against a subsequent infection than surviving a previous infection. When Delta became dominant in this country, however, surviving a previous infection provided greater protection against subsequent infections than vaccination.”

However, this change coincides with a period of waning immunity to the vaccine in many people. The study did not take into account the timing of vaccination — and potential immunity decline — nor did it look at the effect that booster shots might have. It was performed before the emergence of the Ômicron variant.

During the entire study period, the risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 was significantly higher among unvaccinated people with no previous diagnosis of Covid-19 than any other group. “Together, the totality of evidence really suggests that both vaccination and Covid-19 survival provide protection against re-infection, infection and subsequent hospitalization,” said Eli Rosenberg, deputy director of science for New York State. “Having Covid-19 for the first time carries significant risks, and the vaccine, like the booster, is really the only safe option to prevent Covid-19 infection and serious illness.”

