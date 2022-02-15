It is now well known how important masks are to protect us from SARS-CoV-2 infections. The coronavirus spreads through the air, through aerosols emitted during breathing but also through droplets that can be released when people speak.

Much more than the use of the mask itself, the type of protection also plays a role in this issue, as indicated by a study by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), a scientific association.

A person without a mask and who is contaminated with the virus would take 15 minutes to infect another person who is a few meters away. It is estimated that the contagion between two people who wear cloth masks happens in the space of 27 minutes. This type of mask has little filtering capacity.

Surgical masks provide greater protection, so the contagion time goes up to one hour. However, these are not the masks that best protect from the coronavirus either, as half of the air escapes unfiltered.

FFP2 masks are the most efficient. They adapt to the contour of the face and filter 94% of aerosols. With these masks, contagion between two people would take 25 hours.

In addition, FFP2s last longer than surgical masks, whose effectiveness begins to decline after four hours. The FFP2 has a lifespan of eight hours, and the FFP2 R, which are reusable, can last for 30 hours.

