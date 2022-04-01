The government of the Federal District (GDF) begins (1st) to apply to dose of vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people over 80 years old.

According to an estimate by the Federal District Planning Company (Codeplan), around 40,000 elderly people over 80 live in the DF. GDF received 47,970 doses from Pfizer to immunize this population.

The Department of Health reported that 6 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 have already been applied. This equates to 89.73% of the population with the first dose; 82.23% with the ; 38.70% with the booster dose.

The total population of the DF to be vaccinated, that is, aged 5 years or older, is 2.846 million. There are more than 691,000 confirmed cases of the disease and more than 11,000 deaths so far.

The post Covid-19: Distrito Federal begins to apply fourth dose to the elderly appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Covid19 #Federal #District #begins #apply #fourth #dose #elderly #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO