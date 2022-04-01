Through a new press release, Kadokawa Corporation and the developer ENGINES they announced that the title Overlord: Escape will be released on Nintendo Switch And PC through Steam from the next June 16.

Below we offer a small introduction to the game, followed by a gallery of images!

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick The rich world of Overlord is yours to explore in this robust, story-driven Metroidvania. Play as fan favorite Clementine and immerse yourself in an entirely new chapter of the Overlord series, brought to life under the supervision of original creator Kugane Maruyama. Whether you’re a newcomer to the series or a die-hard fan, there will be plenty to discover and enjoy in this dark fantasy adventure that draws you into an Overlord-style web of intrigue. History Clementine wakes up and finds herself imprisoned in the Great Tomb of Nazarick by none other than the Supreme Being, Ainz Ooal Gown, who forces her to participate in his brutal experiments. Deprived of her favorite weapons and a good portion of her memories, Clementine must defeat all of Ainz’s most formidable servants as she makes her way to freedom. The search for the exit starts now! Characteristics Escape the Great Tomb of Nazarick – At first Clementine will be unarmed and, thanks to her amnesia, she will not be able to fully exercise her abilities. She will have to explore every inch of the Great Tomb of Nazarick to recover her arsenal of weapons and powers and use them to escape.

– At first Clementine will be unarmed and, thanks to her amnesia, she will not be able to fully exercise her abilities. She will have to explore every inch of the Great Tomb of Nazarick to recover her arsenal of weapons and powers and use them to escape. Action packed parkour – Clementine’s incredible agility allows her to perform superhuman feats of parkour, which will help her navigate her environment in various ways.

– Clementine’s incredible agility allows her to perform superhuman feats of parkour, which will help her navigate her environment in various ways. Martial arts and magic – Use Clementine’s wide range of abilities to increase her firepower and mobility. Mastering different types of magic will be essential to explore the various stages of the game.

– Use Clementine’s wide range of abilities to increase her firepower and mobility. Mastering different types of magic will be essential to explore the various stages of the game. Upgrade your weapons – Upgrade the weapons you find around the tomb to exploit the weaknesses of your enemies.

– Upgrade the weapons you find around the tomb to exploit the weaknesses of your enemies. Recapture Clementine’s memories and discover the truth – Clementine’s memories will be hidden throughout the various stages of the game in the form of memory fragments. Find them to unravel the many mysteries surrounding Clementine’s current predicament.

Source: Kadokawa Corporation Street Gematsu