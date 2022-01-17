Ecuador is registering an average of more than 11,000 cases of Covid-19 per day, therefore, most of the territory will have virtual classes. Only two municipalities are enabled for students to attend classrooms.

During the Christmas week, Ecuador was registering an average of 4,000 weekly cases of Covid-19, by mid-January, the positives increased to an average of 42,000 weekly infections.

This situation caused the Government to declare a red light in 193 of the 221 cantons -the territories into which the 24 provinces of the nation are divided-, it was there that the Ministry of Education decided to suspend face-to-face classes.

The authorities indicated that to catalog the risk in these territorial divisions, parameters such as the number and trend of confirmed cases, the cumulative incidence rate and trend, and also the availability of beds in intensive care units were taken into account.

However, the Minister of Education, María Brown, pointed out that classes will continue virtually in those locations, regardless of educational level, until January 21, the date on which the adopted restrictions will be reviewed.

“The vaccine is like a motorcycle helmet. It does not prevent the traffic accident, but it does prevent them from dying. Likewise, the vaccine does not prevent us from getting infected, but it does prevent us from dying,” added the Minister of Health.#TogetherForHealth – María Brown Pérez (@mariabrownp) January 17, 2022



In turn, 26 cantons are in yellow: there will be blended classes and only minors who have the complete scheme will be able to participate in person. Only two of these territories are green and, therefore, only there is attendance in the classrooms allowed.

As an additional measure, the Government decided to suspend activities in care centers for children up to four years of age, because these minors are not yet being vaccinated in the country.

Since December, the Executive of Guillermo Lasso decreed the obligatory nature of the inoculation, for which the doses are being supplied to all citizens of five years of age or older, which adds up to 16.1 million of the 17.7 million inhabitants that it has. the country.

More than 11,000 infections reported the Ministry of Health on Sunday

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 11,027 new positives, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 625,059. At the provincial level, the largest number of cases is located in Pichincha, followed by Guayas.

In terms of municipalities, the most affected continues to be Quito, the capital of the country, which accumulates 203,973 of the infections that have been reported throughout the pandemic, followed by Guayaquil, with 76,690 infections.

With AFP and EFE