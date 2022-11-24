Covid-19: China records record number of new cases since the start of the pandemic

The number of daily cases of covid-19 in China reached a record since the start of the pandemic, showed official data on Thursday, amid multiple outbreaks and restrictions across the country.



China registered a total of 31,444 new cases on Wednesday, of which 27,517 were asymptomatic, the National Health Office of the country of 1.4 billion people said.

The previous record dates back to mid-April of this year, with 29,317 infections, coinciding with the confinement of Shanghai, the third most populous city in the world, which lasted for two months and caused supply problems for its inhabitants.

China is the only major economy in the world that is still seeking to completely eradicate the virus from its territory with entire city lockdowns.s, isolation of positive contacts and massive tests. The Chinese capital is experiencing its worst epidemic outbreak since the start of the pandemic at the end of 2019. Dozens of residential properties were confined and the vast majority of companies switched to teleworking.

(You can read: Covid-19: vaccines protect against reinfection, although less with omicron).

Beijing announced almost 1,500 new cases on Wednesday, the vast majority asymptomatic, in a population of 22 million. It is the highest figure in the city, although very low compared to international standards. Schools, restaurants and shops closed for fear of being placed in quarantine while the exhaustion and mental fatigue of the inhabitants continues to increase due to these often vague and changing restrictions, the duration of which is never announced in advance.

Shanghai citizens before undergoing tests for covid 19. See also LIVE | Children killed in airstrike, Russian convoy on its way to Kiev seems delayed Photo: ALEX PLAVEVSKI. EFE

More news

-In Sincelejo, cases of covid-19 increase

-‘Hound of hell’: already circulating in Colombia with 34.6% of new infections

-Measles: how has Colombia managed to be a country free of the disease?