The State Duma in the third reading adopted a law banning LGBT propaganda and gender reassignment in Russia

The State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in the third reading a law banning the propaganda of LGBT people and “non-traditional sexual attitudes”. He announced this in his Telegram-channel speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

The bill provides for a ban on the dissemination of information about LGBT people and propaganda of pedophilia. In addition, it prohibits calls for gender reassignment among teenagers on the Internet, media, books, audiovisual services, movies and advertising.

The solution will protect our children, the future of the country from the darkness spread by the United States and European states. We have our own traditions and values. You supported these laws. Thank you! Viacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

The draft law was developed by more than 300 deputies

The document, developed by more than 300 deputies, was adopted by parliamentarians in the second reading on November 23, and in the third on November 24. Now it will go to the Federation Council, and then – for the President’s signature.

When discussing the document, the State Duma rejected an amendment to ban LGBT propaganda and violence in video games – this was done on the recommendation of the relevant committee.

In an explanatory note to the law, the deputies explained the importance of expanding responsibility for LGBT propaganda by the fact that non-traditional values ​​can negatively affect not only the fragile psyche of children, but also demographic indicators.

“Public approval and the formation of the attractiveness of non-traditional sexual relations is dangerous not only for children and young people who are not yet able to think critically, but for the whole society as a whole, since it threatens the demographic growth and economic development of the country,” the document says.

Violators will be punished with fines of up to 10 million rubles.

In the accompanying documents, among other things, the very concept of propaganda of non-traditional values ​​is specified.

Promotion of non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, expressed in the dissemination of information and (or) performance of public actions aimed at the formation of non-traditional sexual attitudes, the attractiveness of non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, a distorted idea of ​​the social equivalence of traditional and non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, or the imposition of information about non-traditional sexual relationships and (or) preferences, causing interest in such relationships and (or) preferences

The definition of propaganda of non-traditional values ​​now includes the dissemination of information that would encourage underage Russians to change their sex. For promoting gender reassignment, Russians face an administrative fine ranging from fifty to one hundred thousand rubles; for officials – from one hundred to two hundred thousand rubles, and for legal entities – from eight hundred thousand to one million rubles.

According to the document, the most severe punishment is for promoting pedophilia – the maximum fine for citizens is 800 thousand rubles, and for organizations – 10 million. Propaganda, including descriptions and images of “non-traditional sexual relations” among minors, will be punishable by an administrative fine of up to 200,000 rubles for citizens and up to 4 million rubles for organizations. Propaganda of the same relations among adults also falls under the ban, and a fine of up to 400 thousand rubles for citizens and up to 5 million for legal entities will also be imposed for it.

Another feature of the adopted bill is the punishment in the form of expulsion from the Russian Federation for promoting non-traditional values ​​for foreign citizens and stateless persons. They will also have to pay an administrative fine.

Separately, the text of the bill contains a clarification according to which the dissemination of non-traditional values ​​through the media or the Internet entails additional responsibility.

Also under the ban is the sale of goods that promote non-traditional sexual relations or gender reassignment. This amendment to the bill was introduced by deputy Alexander Khinshtein, and it was adopted on November 23.

The bill sparked widespread public outcry.

Some Russian businessmen and public figures have suggested that the interpretations contained in the draft law are too broad, which would allow it to be applied to classical works of literature and art. So representatives of the Russian Book Union said that publishers cannot independently evaluate and exclude books that potentially violate the new bill.

As examples, the union cites excerpts from The Thunderstorm by Alexander Ostrovsky, At the Bottom by Maxim Gorky, The Quiet Don by Mikhail Sholokhov, Morphine by Mikhail Bulgakov, Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov, Notre Dame Cathedral by Victor Hugo and the Iliad Homer. These works contain scenes of violence, descriptions of suicide methods, drug use, and at the same time they are included in the curricula of schools and universities.

Alexander Sholokhov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture, replied that there was no need to check classical literature for propaganda of non-traditional values. Deputy Khinshtein spoke in the same vein, stating that the law on the ban on LGBT propaganda does not imply a complete ban on this community. At a meeting of the State Duma committee, he noted that responsibility would not come in the event of a simple mention of the belonging of a particular figure to the LGBT community.

As an example, he cited the writer Oscar Wilde and noted that if it was said about him that he became an outstanding writer only because of his orientation, then this would be considered propaganda.

“LGBT today is a tool of hybrid warfare. And in this hybrid war, we must protect our values ​​(…) “Peppa Pig”, it would seem, is a well-known cartoon to us. Here, in one of the series, the White Bear draws a portrait of her family: “I live with my mother and my other mother,” Khinshtein warned.

Earlier, when justifying the need to adopt this law, he compared the ban on non-traditional values ​​with Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

A special military operation takes place not only on the battlefields, but also in the minds and souls of people. Today, in fact, we are also fighting for Russia not to have, in the words of the president, instead of mom and dad, parent number one, parent number two and parent number three. It is obvious that our confrontation with the West is largely of a civilizational nature, because Russia is an outpost for the protection and preservation of traditional values, as opposed to pseudo-values ​​imposed by the West, and, first of all, sexual deviations as the norm. Alexander KhinshteinState Duma deputy

At the same time, the sphere of Russian culture began to take the bill into account even before its adoption. Thus, the Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia, Nadezhda Reverend, stated that films containing propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations had already been refused distribution certificates.