The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil rose to 623,356. In 24 hours, 259 deaths were recorded. According to figures published by the Ministry of Health this evening (24), 83,340 new cases of covid-19 were diagnosed in 24 hours. The country has 24,127,595 occurrences of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bulletin of the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The report on the Ômicron variant recorded 1,563 positive diagnoses. Another 1,079 cases are investigated. Two deaths due to Ômicron in Brazil have already been established, another two are under evaluation by the health authorities.

Bulletin of the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

There are still 3,071 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) under investigation. Deaths from the syndrome add up to 149 in the last three days.

The bulletin also shows that the rate of active cases has increased and the rate of recovery has dropped. At the moment, 90.5% of the total infected are considered symptom-free. The rate reached 96.2% in December, before the arrival of Ômicron in Brazil.

States

THE ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 is led by São Paulo (156,551), Rio de Janeiro (69,689), Minas Gerais (56,965), Paraná (41,005) and Rio Grande do Sul (36,644). The Federation Units with the fewest deaths are Acre (1,857), Amapá (2,039), Roraima (2,086), Tocantins (3,985) and Sergipe (6,075).

Vaccination

The Ministry of Health’s vaccination panel records that 348,298,393 doses of different vaccines have already been applied. Of these, 163.1 million are related to the first dose, while 150.5 million are related to the second dose. Booster doses reached 33.95 million.

