Dybala or not Dybala, Juve still needs to be rebuilt. It is part of the game and the time has come, as it had been before the cycles of Trapattoni, Lippi and Conte (the most successful with Allegri who, however, would have the advantage of knowing the environment better). It just won’t be easy to do it anytime soon. The new football does not wait, failing the Champions League becomes a financial tragedy and some unsustainable (and incomprehensible) contracts complicate any strategy. The key to everything remains Dybala.