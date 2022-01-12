The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the definitive suspension of the cruise season in Brazil, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 on the vessels. The document sent to the Ministry of Health and the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, this Wednesday (12), was completed on Tuesday (11) and contains the presentation of the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 on cruise ships that operate the 2021/2022 season. The information was published on the Ministry of Health website.

“Anvisa understands that the current scenario is unfavorable to the continuity of cruise ship operations. In this sense, based on the precautionary principle and based on all available data, it recommended the definitive suspension of the cruise ship season in Brazil, as a necessary action to protect the health of the population.

As of January 6, the Agency has detected a total of 1,177 positive cases of Covid-19 among cruise crew and passengers. According to Anvisa, the evolution of the identification of positive cases demonstrates an accelerated increase in cases of Covid-19 on board vessels in recent days, which indicates a radical change in the epidemiological scenario.

“This increase can be confirmed by the available data, which account for the detection of 31 cases of Covid-19 in the initial 55 days of the season (from 11/1 to 12/25), with a sharp explosion from 12/26. , with 1,146 cases being registered in just 12 days (from 12/26 to 1/6), which represents a 37-fold increase in this period”, highlights the agency.

