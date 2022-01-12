Great joy for Inter president Steven Zhang after the victory at San Siro against Juve which earned him the Super Cup, the first trophy of the season: “It is a very special moment for all of us, we are happy. The team played very well tonight, we are first courses.

The trophy is the result of the great work of the technical staff and the players. This victory gives us hope and energy for the future, it comes after the great work of these years. Dedication? To all the Inter fans around the world, who have given us support at all times AND to all the employees of the club. “