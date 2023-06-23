Yesterday everything was total joy with the fans of Nintendosince in his last direct several interesting games were shown that include a lot of material related to the world of Mario. The most special was Super Mario RPG remake, which has not had any type of negative comment regarding its aesthetics. However, there are problems with its cover.

Shortly after the game trailer was released, the cover of the game for the physical edition was also released, which has not been liked by some who witnessed it. And it is that some say that it is a weak job, since the main characters are placed with a white background and the logo on the front.

However, what most users new to the franchise are unaware of is that this is a tribute to the original Japanese cover, as it is basically the same with the white background and PNG characters. However, for those times it was well accepted, since they sought to highlight semi-3D technology, which was the most innovative at that time.

The cover of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch is a tribute to the cover it had in Japan on the Super Nintendo.

For their part, some who already knew the cover of SNES and not famicommention that it would have been better to put the castle of Bowser and the sword in the center, just as it came to the West. As to Europethey do not have too much complaint about it, since the original video game for some reason was not released in the territory like Chrono trigger.

Remember that Super Mario RPG remake is released on November 17 on Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: The truth is to make a lot of scandal for a cover, the important thing is the game, and at least as seen in the videos it looks spectacular. Please let the time pass quickly to have it available.