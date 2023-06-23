Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is in the presidential campaign for the Republican primary elections, announced this Thursday (22) that more than 90 sheriffs from across the United States have formed a “coalition” to protect the community from “the ravages of collapsed border” with Mexico.

DeSantis, who has irregular immigration at the forefront of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, said in a statement that the coalition is the result of a meeting he held two weeks ago in Arizona with sheriffs from that state and New Mexico, Texas. , Georgia and Idaho.

“Illegal immigration has not only devastated communities along the southern border, it has also crippled states across the country with deadly influxes of cartel-trafficked fentanyl and higher rates of violent crime,” said DeSantis.

The governor’s office released a letter from the sheriffs who form part of the coalition, who are mostly from Florida, but also from border states such as Arizona, California, Texas and New Mexico, and from the four points of the US, from Oregon to Georgia, passing through New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ohio, Illinois and North and South Dakota, among others.

“I am proud to work with this growing group of law enforcement leaders and bring Florida’s dedicated resources and leadership to solve this national problem,” said the governor, who is second in Republican primary polls behind former President Donald Trump. Trump, his former mentor.

In the letter, the sheriffs say that the federal government has failed in its responsibilities to protect the US borders and that the consequences of its “abdication” in that area are being felt across the country.

“As sheriffs, we are grateful that Florida recognized the crisis on our border and we are partnering with the Sunshine State

[Estado do Brilho do Sol, apelido da Flórida] to return law and order to our streets”, they point out in a text full of praise for DeSantis and criticism of the government of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The sheriffs conclude their letter with a call for other law enforcement agencies to join Florida in fighting the border crisis.

Before entering the election campaign, the governor promoted one of the toughest laws in the United States against irregular immigration, which will take effect on July 1st.

Additionally, it joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initiative to send asylum seekers and illegal immigrants to Democratic-controlled states and cities, sending 50 Venezuelans to Massachusetts in 2022 and another group of Texas immigrants to California this year.