Thibaut Courtois (29 years old) once again kept a clean sheet against Granada. The Belgian goalkeeper stopped the two clearest chances that the Nasrid team had (a shot from the gates that he took out with his feet, and a one-on-one against Uzuni that he stopped without problems). It was the eighth time he did it in the current league championship (At this point last season, Bree’s team had gone 10 league games without conceding), and it was, once again, one of the bases on which the whites’ victory was based.

With that victory against Granada, Courtois reached his first hundred wins wearing the white shirt (among all competitions). The distribution is as follows: 78 games won in the League, 16 in the Champions League, three in the Spanish Super Cup, two in the Club World Cup and one in the Copa del Rey. Everything since his debut on September 1, 2018, when he debuted with the Madridista jersey in a League match against Leganés (4-1). So far this season he has participated in 32 games, with 23 wins, five draws and only four losses so far.

Courtois’ stats this season.

BeSoccer Pro



For seasons, this is being one of his best campaigns. In every match he leaves his personal notch with some decisive action. He has 23 wins when there are still at least 17 games left to play with Madrid. His best season was last, where he reached 31 wins in 51 games. Up to now he has defended the white goal in 161 games, with those referred to 100 wins plus 31 draws for only 30 lossesto win a League, two Spanish Super Cups (he was key in the two finals, stopping a penalty against Thomas in 2019 in the shootout and another against Raúl García in January 2022 with five minutes remaining in the match), a World Cup of Clubs and a Zamora Trophy in the 2019-20 League.