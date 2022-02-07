Travel to Greece became easier on Monday, after Athens dropped the requirement to undergo a PCR or antibody test for vaccinators wishing to enter the country.

The authorities said that a valid European-recognised vaccination certificate was now sufficient.

Greece imposed additional testing requirements on vaccinated travelers last December to curb the outbreak of the Corona virus. At that time, other European countries criticized Athens’ unilateral move.

Unvaccinated people are still required to submit a negative PCR test result for no more than 72 hours or an antibody test for at least 24 hours.

This also applies to travelers whose certificate of proof of vaccination is no longer valid in their country because they did not receive a booster dose.