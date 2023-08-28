EA 14-year-old youth from Wunstorf near Hanover has been sentenced to ten years in prison. The Hanover Regional Court pronounced the verdict against him on Monday for murder in a majority of cases with attempted extortion in twelve cases, as a court spokesman said. The order of preventive detention was reserved. The convict must serve his sentence in a social therapy facility. Because he is still a minor, the proceedings took place behind closed doors. (AZ.: 31 KLs 8/23)

Perpetrators and victims attended the Evangelical Integrated Comprehensive School in Wunstorf, but belonged to different school classes. The body of the killed classmate was found at the end of January after a large-scale search on the wasteland of an old garden center on the outskirts of a village near Wunstorf. The boy had not returned from a date with the schoolmate the night before and had been reported missing.

The public prosecutor had accused the teenager of tying up a classmate and killing him with stones. In addition, he threw blackmail letters into neighbors’ mailboxes before the crime and asked the recipients to deposit money. He threatened to blow up the recipients’ homes or harm them and their children if they didn’t comply.

Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to the dead youth at a funeral service in February.