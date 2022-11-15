The Administrative Court of Cundinamarca denied the claims of the claim for annulment and restoration of the right made by the plaintiffs Ramon Jesurun, Alvaro Gonzlaez, and Andres Tamayo against the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for the case of the resale of tickets.

Likewise, the Court’s decision “is to condemn the plaintiffs for costs: by the Secretariat, liquidate them according to the General Process Codeapplicable by reference to article 188 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation”, says the resolution.

(Shakira: reveal emotional state: ‘She cries when she hangs up’, for Piqué?)

(This was the drama of Carolina, the skater who underwent euthanasia)

“The decision is given by the sanction imposed by the ‘Cartel of Resale of Tickets of the Qualifiers to the Russia World Cup 2018“, quotes the lawyer, Andrés Barreto, on his social networks.

controversial case

It is a never ending case. Last July, the Attorney General charged the former prosecutor Yajaira Cacereswho worked on the investigation of the case, for ideological falsehood in a public document and improper bribery, which he did not accept at a hearing on July 15.

“While investigating the scandal of the resale of tickets, on two occasions he would have taken advantage of the assigned investigation and the institutional mail of the Prosecutor’s Office to request the manager of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF)

accreditations to go to matches in Colombia and Russia… The Prosecutor’s Office says that former prosecutor Yajaira Cáceres made her husband and his friends pass as CTI agents to receive tickets and attend sporting events in Colombia and Russia for free”, It indicated.

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) imposed fines for 18,000 million pesos in the process for anticompetitive conduct against the Colombian Football Federation and its top officials, including Jesurún and González, because they simulated a tender to set up a scheme that allowed the diversion of thousands of ballots to the black market, according to the ruling.

Superintendent Andrés Barreto confirmed that 17 natural persons and three market agents were sanctioned “for having executed or facilitated anti-competitive conduct.” The case went precisely to the Prosecutor’s Office, where the investigation is being carried out.

(He scores the goal, proposes to his girlfriend and gets into a fight, video)

(Piqué: paparazzi assures that he follows him and intimidates him)

Sports