Colombian singer Manuel Medrano He is counting the days to appear in our country, where he will present his album ‘Eterno’. Winner of two Latin Grammys, he will be this November 26 at the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater.

“I think that the career of an artist begins when you pick up an instrument. There, illusions, dreams and songs begin to develop. I remember when I got my first guitar and it became my first hobby. There I embraced music and began to develop my career. Then social media came into my life. I wasn’t much of a fan until my songs started hitting Youtube”, says the voice of ‘Underwater’.

Medrano, says that it was at the age of 14 that he received his first guitar. “He was in school, repeating a school year. He did rock in Spanish and I began to discover different artists. I fell in love with the beautiful art of singing. And over time I started writing my own songs, it was magical.

Precisely, in his last album ‘Eternal’, Medrano decided to mix the rock that has always accompanied him with the music of his native Colombia. “You are always making music. Right now I’m super focused on my album ‘Eterno’. It’s a dream come true, a super organic record that carries a bit of the history of the music I grew up with, rock in Spanish, and also has some exotic music, as I call it. An album recorded with real instruments, where every sound you hear has seeds, synths and basses.” Tickets on sale at Teleticket.