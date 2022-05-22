Spain, couple takes their own life a few days later, after the disappearance of their son: the boy has been found

A truly heartbreaking story occurred in a small village in Spain. A couple decided to put an end to his life after the sudden disappearance of their 15-year-old son. The latter, a few days later, was found alive in a shopping center.

This episode is still al sift of the police, who are trying to understand how such a thing could have happened.

It all started last May 2nd. Precisely in the small village of Ferreiros, in the north of Spain. After experiencing the Camino de Santiago, Sophie and her partner Raymond decided to relocate in that small town.

They were actually originally from the Netherlands, but they were tired of living that life like that hectic. With them was also the woman’s son, Kolen. Everything seemed to be going well and that was enough happy.

However, with the arrival of the pandemic, the situation for the family is worsened further. The two adults were scared and for this they avoided going out and they asked the boy to do the same.

Kolen couldn’t encounter nobody, not even his friends. In fact to be able to go out ran away more and more often and he had fallen into depression. The mother also chose to have him followed by a psychologist.

The dramatic suicide of the couple after the disappearance of their son

His last escape took place last May 2nd, but this time no one had any news of the boy. Mother Sophie decided to take their own life, just as the searches were still ongoing. She couldn’t handle all that stress, given her already fragile condition.

Raynold had gone to their hometown, but as soon as he learned what he had done as a partner, he immediately returned to their home. For a few days the agents considered him the suspected and, in the end, he too could not stand the death of his wife and committed suicide.

Kolen was found safe and sound a short time later, inside a shopping mall. At the moment it is entrusted to the police, pending the biological father can take him home with him. A very sad story, which didn’t have to end like this.