Mazatlán.- A woman died minutes before midnight on Wednesday after suffering a motorcycle accident in the company of her partner on Del Delfín Avenue, in the city of Mazatlán.

The victim was identified by her relatives with the name of Lorena N, who would be 45 years old.

The probable cause of death was severe head trauma. Apparently he was not wearing a safety helmet, and when he fell from the motorcycle where he was riding as a passenger, he hit his head on the pavement.

Red Cross paramedics received the report at approximately 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found two injured adults on the sidewalk of the avenue. The woman had vital signs, but she was unconscious. The man was diagnosed with multiple concussions, but stable.

Both were taken to the emergency room of the IMSS Bienestar hospital for medical attention.

Minutes before midnight, it emerged that the woman had died due to the blow she received to the head.

The information that emerged at the scene of the accident indicates that it was a skid-type accident on Del Delfín Avenue, between Paseo del Atlántico and Alfonso G. Calderón.

Both were traveling on a black motorcycle, apparently speeding, and for reasons not yet determined, the driver lost control of the handlebars and ended up skidding.

The couple fell on the sidewalk with serious injuries, which minutes later took the woman's life in the hospital emergency room.

The institution's social work department became aware of the death and informed the staff of the State Attorney General's Office to come to begin the investigation.