Sweden | Foodora will start food deliveries with drones, also under consideration in Finland

In Finland, drones could be used to deliver broadcasts, for example, in the archipelago and lake municipalities, the CEO thinks.

Food delivery service Foodora starts delivering food to its customers with drones in Sweden, the company announces. The drones start transporting shipments in May and they travel all year round.

Flying transports will be introduced first in the Värmdö region, which is an island municipality off Stockholm. However, the purpose is to expand the service elsewhere as well.

A food delivery service operating in several European countries has already experimented with food deliveries using drones in Norway, for example.

Foodora envisions that drone deliveries could be a solution for areas that are otherwise difficult to access. In Sweden, the goal is to enable the delivery of shipments throughout the country with the help of drones.

Foodora's Finnish department is also interested in the use of Drones. Here, drones could transport food, for example, in archipelagos or lake municipalities, where transport is otherwise difficult to organize, says Foodora Finland's operational director Lauri Syvänen in the bulletin.

The airplanes are capable of carrying deliveries weighing up to four kilograms within a radius of 12 kilometers. According to the company, the drones are also capable of traveling in winter gusts.

