“The European Union does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities that emerged from the coup in Niger”. This was announced by the High Representative for European foreign policy, Josep Borrell, who then announced: “In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation activities in the field of security have been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect”. Then, in view of tomorrow’s meeting dedicated to Niger of the Economic Community of West African States, Borrell anticipates that the EU “is ready to support the decisions of ECOWAS, including the adoption of sanctions”.

Read also

President Mohamed Bazoum “was democratically elected – recalls the High Representative in a note – He is and remains the only legitimate president of Niger. He must be released without conditions and without delay. The EU believes that the coup plotters are responsible for the his safety and that of his family”. Then Borrell denounces that “the announcement by the coup plotters of the suspension of the Constitution and the dissolution of democratic institutions weakens the State and the Nigerien people, whose peace, stability and security must be preserved”.

“The EU reiterates its clear call for the full and immediate restoration of constitutional order and fully associates itself with the statements by ECOWAS and its African and international partners in this regard. This weekend, in coordination with the Prime Minister European Union, I will continue the many contacts already established to achieve this result”, he concludes.

US SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT BAZOUM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone with the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, under house arrest after the military coup in the country, and offered “unwavering support” from the United States.

“I spoke with Nigerien President Bazoum and former President Issoufou yesterday to reiterate our unwavering support for Bazoum’s continued leadership. The actions of a few men threaten hundreds of millions of dollars in US assistance benefiting the people of Niger.” , wrote Blinken on Twitter.

In another tweet, Blinken said he spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and “discussed our shared concerns about the events in Niger and the urgent need to reinstate President Bazoum as the democratically elected leader of Niger.”